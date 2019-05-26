Ex-Kara member Goo Hara unconscious after apparent suicide attempt

KOREA (TR) – Goo Hara, a former member of idol group Kara, is unconscious after an apparent suicide attempt at her residence in Seoul on Sunday, local authorities said, reports Fuji News Network (May 26).

At 12:40 a.m., Goo’s manager found her unconscious at her residence in Gangnam-gu. Emergency personnel arriving at scene found her breathing and to have a pulse.

Goo was rushed to a hospital where she remains unconscious, local authorities said.

Earlier this year, Goo’s former boyfriend was accused of sexual assault against her and threatening to release an intimate video featuring her.

The trial is ongoing. Goo is scheduled to appear in court as a witness May 30.

Goo joined Kara the year after its debut in 2007. The group disbanded after the expiration contracts the members had with agency DSP Media.