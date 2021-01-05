Popular manga ‘Attack on Titan’ to end this year

TOKYO (TR) – Publisher Kodansha Ltd. said on Tuesday that the popular manga “Attack on Titan” will end its serialization later this year, bringing to an end its more than 11-year run in monthly Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.

According to Kodansha, the serialization of the manga by Hajime Isayama will end with the May edition of the magazine, which hits shelves on April 9.

The 34th and final volume of compiled serialized installments will be released on June 9. The 33rd volume goes on sale on Friday, the publisher added.

“It was eight years ago that I said I’d end it in three, but it looks like I’ll make to the end,” Isayama said in statement.

Isayama added that the editorial department of the magazine never forced him to continue.

“I spent the last last few years rushing. Actually, I was asked, ‘When is it finishing?’ I’m sorry about that, but it’s finally ending. I’ll do my best for the final installment so that you will be glad to have made it this far.”

Bessatsu Shonen Magazine

“Attack on Titan” is set in a fantasy world where cities are surrounded by walls to protect humans from large man-eating humanoids.

The manga began appearing in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in September 2009. The manga has since been adapted into several anime television and film productions.

In 2017, “Attack on Titan” made headlines when the original editor for the magazine, Park Jung-hyun, was accused of killing his wife. He was handed an 11-year prison term two years later.