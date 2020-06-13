Nozomi Sasaki apologizes after ‘unconscionable behavior’ of husband

TOKYO (TR) – Popular fashion model Nozomi Sasaki on Friday apologized after the emergence of a report outlining the infidelity of her husband, comedian Ken Watabe.

“At this time, I would like to apologize for the unconscionable behavior of my husband,” Sasaki, 32, wrote on Instagram. “As a couple, I would like to have a heart-to-heart discussion about this issue.”

Details of the infidelity of Watabe, 47, appeared in the June 18 issue of Shukan Bunshun, which hit newsstands on June 11.

According to the magazine, Watabe regularly had sex with a female office worker over an extended period, including inside public toilets in the Roppongi Hills complex in Minato Ward.

In 2017, Watabe married Sasaki. She gave birth to a boy in September of the following year. The woman told Bunshun that she met with Watabe about 30 times after he married Sasaki.

Watabe is one half of the comedy duo Unjash. On June 9, he announced that he was halting his appearances on eight television programs, including “King’s Brunch” on TBS and “Love Music” on Fuji Television. He apologized through his agency

“I would like to continue my work in the future, and I would appreciate your support,” Sasaki added.