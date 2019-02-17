Yamanashi: Trio nabbed in ¥7 million home-invasion robbery

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Friday arrested three men over a home-invasion robbery in Minami-Alps City last year, reports NHK (Feb. 15).

At around 9:20 p.m. on December 2, Koji Tsuge, a company employee, Takaya Maeda, both 21, and a third man allegedly intruded into the residence, located in the Zaiketsuka area, and showed the single occupant, a man in his 50s, to the floor.

The perpetrators then stole 7 million yen in cash and 500,000 yen in gift cards from online retailer Amazon.co.jp from a safe and other locations before fleeing.

The victim, who manages a newspaper distribution shop, suffered an injury to the chest, police said.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects, who have been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admit to the allegations.

The suspects became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.