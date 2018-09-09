Yamanashi: Teen boy stabs colleague at ski office

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectectural Police have arrested a teenage boy over the alleged stabbing of a colleague at an office of a ski resort in Hokuto City, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 7).

At just past 2:00 p.m. on September 7, the boy, 19, used a knife to stab the female colleague, aged in her 40s, in the chest and abdomen.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she is continuing to receive medical care, police said.

After the incident, other employees apprehended the boy. “I stabbed to kill,” the boy was quoted in admitting to allegations of attempted murder.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.