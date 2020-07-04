Yamanashi: Dismembered corpse found near where woman went missing

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police have discovered a dismembered corpse in the mountains of Minami-Alps City near where an elderly woman went missing last month, reports TBS News (July 3).

On Thursday, a member of a search crew noticing a strange smell found a human head under a piece of water supply equipment. The crew later found a hand, foot and clothing covered by leaves nearby.

The gender and approximate age of the person are not known. However, police suspect the body is that of 71-year-old Ayako Nakatsuji.

The location of the discovery is about 100 meters from where Nakatsuji, an artist, came to paint a river scene on June 2. She was reported missing thereafter. Her car was located nearby.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.