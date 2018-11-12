 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yamaguchi police: City staffer trespassed into women’s toilet to take illicit films

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 12, 2018

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old male staff member for Shimonoseki City who is suspected of trespassing into a women’s toilet to take illicit films, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 11).

Sometime between November 2 and 4, Shinya Fujii, the head of regional policy at a branch office related to agriculture, allegedly entered a women’s toilet at the office and planted hidden cameras in two of the five stalls.

According to the city and the Kogushi Police Station, the matter emerged when a custodian found the cameras. Police later apprehended Fujii based on fingerprints and other evidence found at the scene.

in Shimonoseki City
A staff member for Shimonoseki City trespassed into a women’s toilet to plant spy cams (Twitter)

During questioning, Fujii, who has been accused of trespassing, admitted to the allegations, telling police that he committed the crime in order to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »