Yamaguchi police: City staffer trespassed into women’s toilet to take illicit films

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old male staff member for Shimonoseki City who is suspected of trespassing into a women’s toilet to take illicit films, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 11).

Sometime between November 2 and 4, Shinya Fujii, the head of regional policy at a branch office related to agriculture, allegedly entered a women’s toilet at the office and planted hidden cameras in two of the five stalls.

According to the city and the Kogushi Police Station, the matter emerged when a custodian found the cameras. Police later apprehended Fujii based on fingerprints and other evidence found at the scene.

During questioning, Fujii, who has been accused of trespassing, admitted to the allegations, telling police that he committed the crime in order to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage.