Yamaguchi: Man sought over attempted robbery of convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 9, 2020

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who attempted to rob a convenience store in Kudamatsu City last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 8).

At around 4:15 a.m. on December 30, the perpetrator entered the outlet of 7-Eleven and thrust a knife before a cashier. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

After the clerk refused, the perpetrator fled the scene empty-handed, police said.

A man attempted to rob a convenience store in Kudamatsu City on December 30 (Twitter)

In security camera footage supplied by police, the suspect is shown wearing a dark jacket, brown pants and a breathing mask. Believed to be in his 20s to 40s, he stands up to 165 centimeters tall.

