Yamagata: Woman arrested over murder of ex-husband 4 years ago

YAMAGATA (TR) – Yamagata Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman over the fatal beating of her former husband at their residence in the town of Shirataka four years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 14).

Between the night of June 20, 2014 and the following morning, Risa Niino is alleged to used a blunt weapon in repeatedly beating the head of a her husband, 63-year-old Shigeo, with a blunt weapon.

According to police, Niino later tipped off police. Officers arriving at the residence found the victim’s body collapsed and bleeding from the head atop a futon in the living room. At the time of the arrival of officers, there were no signs of a break-in.

Niino, who has been accused of murder, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do it the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect and victim had gotten divorced before the incident, but at the time they were living together their daughter, who was in middle school, police said.

“[The arrest is] the result of the accumulation of circumstantial evidence,” said Koji Kondo, chief of detectives, at a press conference on Wednesday. “We advanced with the investigation with caution, taking into account all possibilities.”