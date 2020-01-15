Yamagata: Man, 40, stabs mother

YAMAGATA (TR) – Yamagata Prefectural Police last week arrested a 40-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his mother at their residence in the town of Takahata, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 12).

At around 8:00 p.m. on January 11, Yuki Ishizawa, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab his mother, 70-year-old Hiroko, in the back.

Hiroko was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

According to police, the father of the suspect apprehended him after the attack. His father then turned him over to police.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect, who was accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.