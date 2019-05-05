Yamagata: Fireman accused of illicit filming of woman

YAMAGATA (TR) – Yamagata Prefectural Police have arrested a male fireman over the alleged illicit filming of in the town of Mikawa last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 3).

At just before noon on May 3, Takahiro Okuyama, a 39-year-old clerk in a fire prevention division of the Mogami Fire Department, allegedly used a handheld recorder with a video function to take tosatsu — or voyeur — footage up the skirt of the woman, aged in her 20s, at a mall.

Okuyama, who has been accused of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations, according to the Tsuruoka Police Station.

Okuyama was apprehended after another woman, 40, witnessed him with one of his hands up the skirt of the victim. Officers later arrested the suspect at the scene.

“The staff member, who is in a position to protect everyone’s safety and security extends to actions, engaged in a socially prohibited act, and we sincerely apologize to the victim, her family and local residents,” said Ryoichi Takahachi, the chief of the Mogami Fire Department, according to NHK (May 3).