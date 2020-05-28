Yakuza among 3 dead after shooting at residence

NAGANO (TR) – One of three persons who died in a shooting at a residence in the town of Sakaki on Tuesday was a member of a criminal syndicate, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (May 28).

At around 11:30 p.m., police received a distress call from the residence of Takenori Ichikawa, located in the Uwadaira area, about “three people hurt.”

Officers arriving at the scene found three persons — later identified as Ichikawa’s son, 16-year-old Naoto, his daughter, 22-year-old Anna and gang member Sho Ozawa — collapsed inside with wounds to the head.

The boy and and Ozawa were later confirmed dead at a hospital. The daughter was in serious condition at the hospital before she was later confirmed dead also, police said previously.

Police retrieved what are believed to be two guns from inside the residence.

Also living at the residence is the eldest son of Ichikawa, who is an acquaintance of Ozawa. He was not present at the time of the incident.

Police suspect that the incident was the result of a dispute between the eldest son and the Ozawa. On Sunday, Ozawa is suspected of assaulting the eldest son.