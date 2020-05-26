 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nagano: 2 dead, 1 hurt at residence; 2 guns found

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 26, 2020

NAGANO (TR) – Two persons are dead and another seriously injured after what is believed to have been a shooting in the town of Sakaki on Tuesday, police said, reports TBS News (May 27).

At around 11:30 p.m., police received a distress call from the residence of Takenori Ichikawa, located in the Uwadaira area, about “three people hurt.”

Officers arriving at the scene found three persons — a boy, 16, a man in his 30s and a woman — collapsed inside with wounds to the head.

What is believed to have have been a shooting left two persons dead in the town of Sakaki on Tuesday (Twitter)

The boy and the man were later confirmed dead at a hospital. The woman is in serious condition, police said.

Police retrieved what are believed to be two guns from inside. The case is being treated as murder.

Update: The woman has also died.

