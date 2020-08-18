Man with gun surrenders at police station over shooting of yakuza

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – A man in possession of a gun arrived at a police station on Monday to surrender over the shooting of a gang member in Iwakuni City over the weekend, police said, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 17).

On Monday morning, the man, believed to be aged in his 30s, arrived at the Iwakuni Police Station. He was carrying the gun inside a bag.

He then said that he was surrendering over the shooting of Junichi Maehara, a 52-year-old executive member of the Kimura-kai, an affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi.

At around 9:20 p.m. on August 15, an unknown gunman shot Maehara, in the left arm and right buttocks on a street near his residence.

Maehara was conscious upon being transported to a hospital, police said previously.

After the incident, Maehara staggered to the entrance of the residence. Meanwhile, the gunmen fled the scene. A relative then alerted police.

Police arrested the man who arrived at the station on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. However, they are continuing the investigation on suspicion of attempted murder.