Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi executive shot in Yamaguchi

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 16, 2020

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – An unknown gunman shot and wounded a member of a criminal syndicate in Iwakuni City on Saturday, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 16).

At around 9:20 p.m., the gunman shot Junichi Maehara, a 52-year-old executive member of the Kimura-kai, an affiliate gang of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, in the left arm and right buttocks on a street near his residence.

Maehara was conscious upon being transported to a hospital, police said.

A Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi executive was shot at his residence in Iwakuni City on Saturday (Twitter)

After the incident, Maehara staggered to the entrance of the residence. Meanwhile, the gunmen fled the scene. A relative then alerted police.

The residence is located about 4 kilometers from JR Iwakuni Station. Police did not find a weapon at the scene.

The case is being treated as attempted murder.

