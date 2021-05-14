Yakuza used subway station locker to peddle stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs with intent to sell, reports TBS News (May 14).

On Monday, police accused Yukio Chiba of possessing a bag containing 0.9 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

“I had no choice but to sell stimulant drugs in order to live,” Chiba told police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Chiba stored stimulant drugs inside a coin-operated locker at Kita-Sando Station of the Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line.

An officer apprehended Chiba when he opened the locker. The stimulant drugs found inside have a street value of 1.13 million yen, police said.