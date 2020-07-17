Yakuza suspected of stealing 20 kg safe from izakaya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged theft of a safe from a restaurant in Ota Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 17).

In May, Yoichi Kawasaki, a member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly trespassed into the izakaya and stole the safe containing about 200,000 yen in cash.

Kawasaki has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

The restaurant is inside a two-floor building. In carrying out the crime, Yamazaki entered through an unlocked window on the second floor. He then hauled out the safe, which weighs about 20 kilograms.

Kawasaki surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage, police said.

Police are investigating whether the suspect was behind other crimes in the area.