Yakuza suspected in dozens of thefts of power tools in Kanto

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 4, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – To be filed under: work-crime balance.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate who is suspected in dozens of thefts of power tools in the Kanto region, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 4).

Last month, Masaru Kurihara, a 39-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly stole six power tools, including a rotating saw, at two construction sites in Machida City.

Until recently, Kurihara was also a carpenter. “I couldn’t balance my gang activities with my work,” the suspect told the Arakawa Police Station. “So I quit my job when I ran into money problems. Since October, I’ve done this about 20 times.”

A Yamaguchi-gumi member is suspected of stealing power tools (Twitter)

According to police, Kurihara sold the equipment at used-goods stores.

Since September, there have been around 40 such thefts in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture. Police are investigating whether Kurihara was involved in those cases.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

