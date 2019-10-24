Yakuza suspected in ¥3 million extortion of sex business

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged extortion of nearly 3 million from a sex business in Koto Ward, reports TBS News (Oct. 24).

Over a seven-year period beginning in 2012, Akira Gomyo, 73, and one other male suspect the allegedly collected 2.85 million yen in mikajimeryo payments — or “protection money” — from the fuzoku parlor, located near JR Kameido Station.

According to police, the suspects confronted a representative of the business and suggested that “30,000 yen a month is about right” to conduct business in the area.

“I did not make such a request,” one of the suspects was quoted by police.