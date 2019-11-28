Yakuza shot dead in Amagasaki; suspect found with submachine gun

HYOGO (TR) – Police arrested a member of Japan’s largest criminal syndicate after a former member of a rival gang was shot dead in Amagasaki City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Nov. 28).

At around 5:05 p.m., a gunman opened fire upon Keiichi Furukawa, a 59-year-old upper level member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, on a residential street.

Furukawa suffered wounds to the abdomen and face. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital. More than 10 cartridges were found dropped at the scene, police said.

After the incident, the gunman fled in a vehicle. About one hour later, police found the vehicle in Minami Ward, Kyoto City.

After finding Hisanori Asahina, a 52-year-old former member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, to be in possession of a submachine gun, a handgun and five rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle he was accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

As officers approached the vehicle, Asashina pointed the handgun in their direction.

“I fired about 30 rounds,” Asashina told police. “I came to Kyoto to shot another Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi member.”

Dissolution of Yamaguchi-gumi

The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi formed following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015. Police believe the incident on Wednesday is related to a dispute between the two gangs that has been ongoing since the split.

Another outbreak of violence took place last month. On October 10, a Yamaguchi-gumi member fatally shot two Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi gangsters in Kobe City.

Police are continuing the current investigation on suspicion of murder.