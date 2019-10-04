Yakuza nabbed with 2 guns, ammunition

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of two guns in Shinjuku Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 4).

According to the Arakawa Police Station, Takashi Toyofuku, 48, concealed the guns and 57 rounds of ammunition on the balcony of his residence.

Toyofuku, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Toyofuku hid the contraband on the balcony after learning that law enforcement was planning to search the premises.

Considering that 13 of the seized bullets are not usable with the two guns, police suspect that Toyofuku has other weapons hidden in other locations.