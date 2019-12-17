 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza nabbed over attempted stabbing of rival in Osaka

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 17, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged attempted stabbing of a rival gangster in Osaka City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 17).

At around 7:30 p.m., Tetsuya Yoshitake, a 48-year-old memeber of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly used a knife to attempt to stab a Yamaguchi-gumi member, aged in his 40s, on a road in the Ebisunishi area of Naniwa Ward.

Police arriving at the scene apprehended Yoshitake at the scene after the Yamaguchi-gumi successfully fended off the attack. The Yamaguchi-gumi member was not hurt in the incident, police said.

“I was bumped from behind,” the victim told police. “When I looked back, I saw Yoshitake with a knife.”

Tetsuya Yoshitake (Twitter)

Police did not reveal whether Yoshitake, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations.

The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi formed following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015. Police believe the incident on Monday is related to a dispute between the two gangs that has been ongoing since the split.

Published in Crime, Japan, News, Osaka and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »