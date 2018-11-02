Yakuza, girlfriend arrested for leaving pistols, ammunition in station locker

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member and his girlfriend for depositing pistols and ammunition inside a coin-operated locker at a railway station in Kawasaki City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 1).

Between June 15 and 18, Koji Ueno, a 45-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, and Mai Takagi, 22, placed two pistols — a revolver and an automatic — and 21 bullets inside the locker at JR Kawasaki Station.

Ueno, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law regarding possession, has declined to comment on the allegations until he speaks with a lawyer. Meanwhile, Takagi denies the allegations. “I know nothing [about it],” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, Ueno and Takagi lived together at the time. They surfaced as suspects for police after an examination of security camera footage taken at the station.

The arrest is the second for Ueno since the alleged crime took place. Later in June, police first arrested the gangster on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.