Yakuza boss accused of threatening underling who wanted to resign

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old yakuza boss who allegedly threatened an underling who wanted to leave the gang, reports TBS News (June 28).

On May 24, Yasumichi Fujita, a boss in a gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly threatened the underling, 54, via the telephone. “To where will you run? We’ll herd you into a corner,” he reportedly said.

Fujita, who has been accused of violating a law that punishes physical violence, denies the allegations. “That’s not what I said on the telephone,” Fujita was quoted by the Ikegami Police Station.

Other yakuza news

In other yakuza news, Tokyo police arrested Hiroki Ima, a 26-year-old member of the Kodo-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, for allegedly working with accomplices to swindle an 86-year-old man out of 5 million yen in cash in January, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 28).

Ima has declined to comment on the allegations. Police previously arrested a member of the Sumiyoshi-kai as a part of the same investigation.

Earlier this month, police arrested two Kodo-kai members over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Kanagawa Prefecture in 2017.