 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza, bosozku member suspected of extorting woman in Shibuya

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 15, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a gangster and a member of a biker gang over the alleged attempted extortion of a woman at her residence in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Apr. 10).

In January, Taketoshi Ide, a 49-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, and a 43-year-old member of bosozoku group Chinese Dragon allegedly intruded into the residence of the woman, 37, and attempted to extort at least 100,000 yen in cash from her.

Both suspects denies the allegations, telling police they went to the residence but did not talk about money.

Taketoshi Ide
Taketoshi Ide (Twitter)

According to police, the woman is believed to have consulted with the two suspects over a money-related problem with an acquaintance. The requested money was a fee for that consultation.

Published in Crime and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »