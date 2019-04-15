Yakuza, bosozku member suspected of extorting woman in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a gangster and a member of a biker gang over the alleged attempted extortion of a woman at her residence in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Apr. 10).

In January, Taketoshi Ide, a 49-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, and a 43-year-old member of bosozoku group Chinese Dragon allegedly intruded into the residence of the woman, 37, and attempted to extort at least 100,000 yen in cash from her.

Both suspects denies the allegations, telling police they went to the residence but did not talk about money.

According to police, the woman is believed to have consulted with the two suspects over a money-related problem with an acquaintance. The requested money was a fee for that consultation.