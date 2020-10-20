Yakuza accused of exposing self at laundromat

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly exposing himself in the town of Miyaki last week, reports the Saga Shimbun (Oct. 19).

At around 10:10 a.m. on October 15, the 58-year-old member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi allegedly revealed his genital area inside the driver’s seat of his vehicle while parked in a lot for a coin-operated laundromat.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure on Monday, the unnamed suspect partially denying the allegations. “There is no question that I was touching my genitals with my hand, but I did not intend for others to see,” he was quoted by the Tosu Police Station.

According to police, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi member was seen inside his vehicle by a woman in her 40s. After she alerted police, the gang member fled the scene.

On Monday, police apprehended the gangster at a convenience store in Saga City.