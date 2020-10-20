 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza accused of exposing self at laundromat

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 20, 2020

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly exposing himself in the town of Miyaki last week, reports the Saga Shimbun (Oct. 19).

At around 10:10 a.m. on October 15, the 58-year-old member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi allegedly revealed his genital area inside the driver’s seat of his vehicle while parked in a lot for a coin-operated laundromat.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure on Monday, the unnamed suspect partially denying the allegations. “There is no question that I was touching my genitals with my hand, but I did not intend for others to see,” he was quoted by the Tosu Police Station.

According to police, the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi member was seen inside his vehicle by a woman in her 40s. After she alerted police, the gang member fled the scene.

On Monday, police apprehended the gangster at a convenience store in Saga City.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

