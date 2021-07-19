X-ray tech accused of illicit photography of middle school girl at Chiba clinic

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested an X-ray technician over the alleged illicit photography of a middle school girl at the clinic employing him in Ichikawa City, reports Nikkan Sports (July 16).

At around 6:00 p.m. last November 11, Masahiro Ando, 30, allegedly used his smartphone to take nude photographs of the girl while she changed clothes.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of the production of child pornography on July 15, Ando partially denied the allegations, the Ichikawa Police Station said.

According to police, Ando lives in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward. Investigators found the images of the girl on the smartphone as a part of another investigation.

Police are continuing the investigation, including into whether accuse the suspect over images and videos of other women found on the smartphone.