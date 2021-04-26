Woman worked with man in theft of women’s underwear from second man

AICHI (TR) – The couple that steals together…stays together?

Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a man and a woman over the alleged theft of women’s underwear from a second man in Nagoya, reports Fuji News Network (April 23).

Last November, Koki Mori, 25, and Kurisu Daizo, 23, are alleged to have broken into the Moriyama Ward residence of a male company employee, 37, and stolen 34 pairs of women’s underwear valued at around 4,500 yen.

Upon his arrest, Mori said, “I broke in and stole the panties.”

According to police, a search of the residence of the suspects in Moriyama revealed about 170 pairs of women’s underwear.

Police also seized a hammer, mobile telephones, gloves and dark clothing.