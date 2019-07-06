Woman used Shinkansen for pick-ups for fraud ring

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old woman who is suspected of commuting between Osaka and the capital to collect money for a fraud ring, reports TBS News (July 5).

In May, Kiwami Ichikawa posed as a member of the Japan Banker’s Association in allegedly defrauding a woman in her 80s living in Adachi Ward out of her bank card.

Ichikawa later used an ATM machine in Kanagawa Prefecture to withdraw 1 million yen in cash from the woman’s account.

“In addition to repaying debt, I wanted to have a luxurious life,” the suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station.

Ichikawa lives in Osaka City. She became acquainted with the ring after posting a message on a social-networking service in which she said she was seeking a job.

In receiving the cash from the victim, the suspect presented a fake identification card for the Japan Banker’s Association to her.

During questioning, Ichikawa admitted to being a member of a fraud ring. She added that she came to Tokyo via the Shinkansen bullet train about 10 times for the purpose of collecting money from victims.