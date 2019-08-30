Woman suspected of fatally stabbing daughters before attempting suicide

OSAKA (TR) – A 40-year-old woman is believed to have fatally stabbed her two young daughters before attempting suicide at their residence in Osaka City on Thursday, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 30).

At around 10:30 p.m., Kazunari Ogawa, the husband of the woman, tipped off emergency services. “My wife stabbed my daughters,” he reportedly said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Kamiji area of Higashinari Ward, found Ogawa’s wife and their daughters, Risa, 5, and Juri, 3, collapsed and bleeding on the second floor.

Both girls were later confirmed dead at a hospital. Ogawa’s wife, who was conscious upon arrival, is still receiving medical care, police said.

with the interior of the residence showing no signs of having been ransacked, police suspect that Ogawa’s wife stabbed their daughters before attempting to take her own life.