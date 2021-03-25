Woman lived on streets for 2 weeks to find ‘clean place’ to leave daughter’s corpse

HYOGO (TR) – Police officers have arrested a 68-year-old woman living on the streets of Nishinomiya City after she led them to the corpse likely belonging to her daughter, reports NHK (March 24).

At around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, police received a call about an “elderly woman loitering around” an area of the city.

“I left home without knowing what to do when my daughter died,” Sachiko Ota told police arriving at the scene.

Officers then visited the woman’s residence in the Takasucho area and found the female body on the living room floor. The person is believed to have died about one month ago.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Ota partially denied the allegations. “I didn’t leave her corpse alone,” she told police. “But with the inside of the residence so was full of garbage I thought I’d take my daughter to a clean place, and I was looking for that place.”

Ota shared the residence with her daughter. She left the residence on March 13 and lived on the streets of Nishinomiya until she was apprehended.

Ota’s daughter is believed to be in her 30s. Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.