Woman left husband’s in living room: ‘I thought he wouldn’t fit in casket’

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 63-year-old woman after the discovery of a corpse likely belonging to her husband inside their residence in Ichinomiya City, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 24).

According to police, Akemi Hirose, of no known occupation, kept the body inside the residence, located in the Sanjo area, between February 27 and Tuesday.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Tuesday, Hirose admitted to the allegations. During questioning, she said that she noticed that the body of her husband had “gone cold” last month.

“He was so big that I thought he wouldn’t fit in a casket. So I left him alone,” she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the couple’s daughter visited the residence and found the decaying body in the living room.

Hirose shares the residence with her husband. Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.