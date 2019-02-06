Woman found with slashed abdomen: ‘My male roommate stabbed me’

SHIMANE (TR) – Shimane Prefectural Police found a 62-year-old woman stabbed and her male roommate with a head wound at their residence in Matsue City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 4).

At just before 4:00 p.m., a female neighbor made a distress call. “The door is smashed and won’t open. A man and woman are inside but they won’t come out,” she said.

Police and emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the man, 58, collapsed in the kitchen with a gash in the back of his head. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

The woman was found with her abdomen sliced open nearby. “My male roommate stabbed me,” she told personnel upon being transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Another woman, 57, also lives in the residence. She apparently was unharmed in the incident.

Police are treating the case as attempted murder.