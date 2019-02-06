 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman found with slashed abdomen: ‘My male roommate stabbed me’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 6, 2019

SHIMANE (TR) – Shimane Prefectural Police found a 62-year-old woman stabbed and her male roommate with a head wound at their residence in Matsue City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 4).

At just before 4:00 p.m., a female neighbor made a distress call. “The door is smashed and won’t open. A man and woman are inside but they won’t come out,” she said.

Police and emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the man, 58, collapsed in the kitchen with a gash in the back of his head. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

A man and woman were found injured at their residence in Matsue City on Monday (Twitter)

The woman was found with her abdomen sliced open nearby. “My male roommate stabbed me,” she told personnel upon being transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Another woman, 57, also lives in the residence. She apparently was unharmed in the incident.

Police are treating the case as attempted murder.

