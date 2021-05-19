Woman found in Nerima with knife plunged in abdomen later dies; suicide suspected

TOKYO (TR) – A woman who was found collapsed with a knife plunged in her abdomen on a road in Nerima Ward on Wednesday later died.

Police are treating the case as a suicide, reports Kyodo News (May 19).

At around 5:15 p.m., a male passerby alerted police. “There’s a woman collapsed with a knife protruding from her abdomen,” he said.

According to the Shakujii Police Station, the woman, believed to be in her 20s and a resident of the ward, was transported to a hospital. However, she was later confirmed dead.

The clothes of the woman showed no signs of having been disturbed. As well, she appeared to have not been in a struggle, police said.

The empty box for the knife was found near the woman. Among her belongings was a receipt for the purchase of the knife from a store in the ward.

The incident took place about 500 meters from Oizumi-Gakuen Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line.