Woman accused of killing brother also charged in father’s murder

OSAKA (TR) – A 44-year-old woman accused of killing her brother earlier this year and making it appear to have been a suicide has also been arrested over the murder of her father, reports NHK (Oct. 18).

In June, the father of Akemi Adachi died in a hospital after being considered brain-dead since January. The father, 67, who suffered from diabetes, was hospitalized that month after he lost consciousness due to a low blood-sugar level.

In accusing Adachi of murder on Wednesday, police suspect she supplied him with a large dose of insulin, which caused his blood-sugar level to drop. She has declined to comment on the allegations.

Police had previously accused Adachi of murder in the death of her brother, 40-year-old Masamitsu. On March 27, she plied him with sleeping pills at their family residence in Sakai City. She then allegedly killed him through carbon monoxide poisoning by burning charcoal briquettes in a bathroom.

Upon her first arrest in June, Adachi denied the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Immediately following the death of Masamitsu, the case was ruled a suicide by police. However, an examination of the body of Masamitsu revealed the presence of components of the sleeping pills. The components proved to be a match for pills prescribed to the suspect, police said.

Sealed bathroom

After police found glue used to seal the bathroom with weather stripping and a lighter in a room outside the bathroom, police launched a murder investigation. As well, a will containing questionable wording was also found on the premises.

The day before her father was hospitalized, Adachi visited the residence to stay overnight. During that visit, she served him sake. Police believe that was how the suspect supplied the large dose of insulin. In checking her smartphone and personal computer, police discovered searches conducted for “low blood sugar” and “insulin.”

Adachi is the president of Daiichi Suido, a waterworks company founded by the father. Police previously speculated that the suspect and her brother got into a dispute over an inheritance.