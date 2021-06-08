Woman, 36, attempts to rob Mizuho Bank HQ with toy knife

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 36-year-old woman after she attempted to rob the headquarters of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. in Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (June 8).

At just past 10:00 a.m., the woman entered the office in the Otemachi area and held a toy knife up to a female employee. “Hand over the money,” she reportedly said.

A male employee who was nearby at the time grabbed the knife and apprehended the suspect.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.

Police later accused the woman, who lives in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, of attempted robbery.

In addition to confirming the identity of the woman, police are seeking a motive for the crime.