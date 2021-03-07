Woman, 28, accused of stalking Kanjani Eight manager

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman over the alleged stalking of the manager for a member of idol group Kanjani Eight, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 5).

At around noon on February 3, Aika Shibata, a company employee, allegedly approached the 26-year-old manager of You Yokoyama inside an underground parking garage for broadcaster TV Tokyo in Minato Ward.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of violating the Stalker Control Law, Shibata partially denied the allegations. “I went to TV Tokyo, but it was Mr. [Shingo] Murakami of Kanjani Eight whom I wanted to see,” the suspect said.

Last October, Shibata also approached the same manager at a parking lot near his residence in Adachi Ward. Two months later, the Ayase Police Station ordered her to stay away from him.

Kanjani Eight is under the umbrella of agency Johnny & Associates. The arrest of Shibata is her second for pursing an person attached to the agency.

On August 23, 2019, police arrested Shibata for stalking Yuto Nakajima of Hey! Say! JUMP.