Woman, 23, suspected of starving her 10-month-old daughter to death

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old woman who is suspected of starving her young daughter to death at their residence in in Ichihara City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 3).

Between January around 3 and 25, Risa Onishi, of no known occupation, allegedly failed to provide her daughter, 10-month old Suzuka, a sufficient amount of food and medical treatment.

On January 25, Suzuka was transported to a hospital. She was later confirmed dead. The cause of death was likely malnutrition or dehydration, police said.

At the time, Onishi lived apart from her husband with their three children. Earlier on January 25, she telephoned him to report that Suzuka seemed ill. He then alerted police.

Thus far, police have accused Onishi, who has a history of mental illness, of neglect by a guardian. The investigation is ongoing on suspicion of negligence by a guardian resulting in death.

After the incident, Onishi entered a hospital for evaluation. She was arrested upon her leaving on Wednesday.