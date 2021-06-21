Woman, 23, arrested after nude corpse of Peruvian boyfriend found

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last week arrested a 23-year-old woman after the corpse of her Peruvian boyfriend was found in their residence in Toyohashi City, reports CBC TV (June 18).

At around 8:00 p.m. on June 17, Natsuki Ahagon placed a distress call to emergency services from the residence.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found the Alvaro Elmo Munillos Serkin, who was unclothed, collapsed on his side in the bathroom.

The victim had bruises over his body, including to his arms and legs. He was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The following day, police accused Ahagon of inflicting bodily harm. “I assaulted him on a daily basis,” the suspect said.

Police said that she was being accused of assaulting him in the side several days before the discovery.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Ahagon suffered a cut to his iliac artery, which resulted in his death. However, it was not concluded that the alleged assault caused the cut to the artery.