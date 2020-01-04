Without a sound: Man robs convenience store with note

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who used a note to rob a convenience store in Fuchu City early Tuesday, reports TBS News (Dec. 31).

At around 3:30 a.m., the man entered the outlet of FamilyMart near Fuchu Station and thrust a knife before a 55-year-old male clerk.

The suspect then showed the clerk a note that read: “Put the money from the register in a bag. Don’t make a sound.”

The perpetrator fled the scene with about 200,000 yen in cash. There were no customers in the store at the time of the incident, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s, the suspect stands up to 175 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was attired in a black jacket and knit cap. He was also wearing sunglasses and a breathing mask.

Police are now using security camera footage to identify the suspect.