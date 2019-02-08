Wife of Mainichi Shimbun director accused of possessing stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested the wife of the managing director of the Mainichi Shimbun Newspapers Co. which publishes the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, over the alleged possession of stimulant drugs, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 8).

On Thursday, officers entered the residence of Rumiko Masuda, 46, in Shinjuku Ward and found a very small quantity of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Police did not reveal if the suspect, who lives with her husband at the residence, admits to the allegations.

“We are aware of the arrest of the wife of the managing director and are confirming the facts in the case,” a representative of the company was quoted.

Masuda works for an advertising firm in Tokyo that is affiliated with Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, which publishes the Yomiuri Shimbun. As a part of the investigation, police searched her desk and seized a six-page memorandum.