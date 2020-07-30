Voice trainer accused of raping male acquaintance in Arakawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a voice trainer over the alleged rape of a male acquaintance in Arakawa Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network (July 30).

On June 18, Yoshiharu Tawaragi, 40, drank at an izakaya restaurant with the victim, aged in his 20s, over a five-hour period starting at 7:00 a.m.

When the victim left, Tawaragi is alleged to have followed him to the residence and sexually assaulted him.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Tawaragi denied the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Minami Senju Police Station.

According to police, Tawaragi, a resident of Meguro Ward, is the president of a music school. The incident took place on the first day they met one another.