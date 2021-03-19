Vietnamese national found with 1 kg of marijuana in Nishi Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national over the alleged possession of 1 kilogram of marijuana in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Mar. 19).

On Monday, Nguyen Viet Duc was behind the wheel of a vehicle on a road in Nishi Shinjuku. An officer on patrol found the marijuana inside the vehicle after stopping him for voluntary questioning.

The marijuana has a street value of 6 million yen, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, Nguyen denied the allegations. “It is not mine,” the suspect said.

Prior to the discovery, Nguyen made eye contact with the officer and then looked away, causing the officer to stop him for questioning.

Police are now seeking to learn where Nguyen obtained the marijuana.