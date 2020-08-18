Vietnamese national arrested over alleged stabbing of colleague

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a male Vietnamese national over the alleged stabbing of a colleague in Itabashi Ward last week, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 15).

At around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, Tran Van Hung, a 28-year-old technical intern, allegedly used a knife to stab the male colleague, 29, also Vietnamese, on his left side on a road.

The victim suffered serious injuries. However, they are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Tran admitted to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.