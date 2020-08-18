 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vietnamese national arrested over alleged stabbing of colleague

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 18, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a male Vietnamese national over the alleged stabbing of a colleague in Itabashi Ward last week, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 15).

At around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, Tran Van Hung, a 28-year-old technical intern, allegedly used a knife to stab the male colleague, 29, also Vietnamese, on his left side on a road.

The victim suffered serious injuries. However, they are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Tran Van Hung (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Tran admitted to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »