Vietnamese national accused of molesting woman in Machida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national over the alleged molestation of a woman in Machida City, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 6).

In May, Le Thanh Hoang, 25, allegedly pinned the woman, aged in her 20s, to the ground as she commuted home on a road. He then reached inside her clothing to fondle her breasts.

The woman suffered a slight injury to her chest in the incident, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Le said, “I will consult with a lawyer before deciding to speak.”

According to police, Le used a bicycle to patrol the area while seeking a woman to target.

Police are investigating whether Le was behind nine other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.