 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vietnamese national accused of molesting woman in Machida

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 6, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national over the alleged molestation of a woman in Machida City, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 6).

In May, Le Thanh Hoang, 25, allegedly pinned the woman, aged in her 20s, to the ground as she commuted home on a road. He then reached inside her clothing to fondle her breasts.

The woman suffered a slight injury to her chest in the incident, police said.

Le Thanh Hoang (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Le said, “I will consult with a lawyer before deciding to speak.”

According to police, Le used a bicycle to patrol the area while seeking a woman to target.

Police are investigating whether Le was behind nine other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »