Vietnamese man sprays NHK fee collector with fire extinguisher

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested male Vietnamese national for allegedly spraying a license fee collector for public broadcaster NHK with a fire extinguisher last week, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 17).

At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect, a 34-year-old technical trainee, allegedly sprayed the contents of the fire extinguisher into the face of the male collector at the entrance of the apartment of the suspect in Nagoya’s Kita Ward.

The collector was not hurt in the incident, the Kita Police Station said.

According to police, the suspect cannot speak Japanese. “I didn’t know what the other party was saying,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are investigating whether the suspect got into a dispute with the collector over the establishment of a new contract with the broadcaster.

According to the NHK web site, a license for basic terrestrial broadcasts costs 1,260 yen per month.