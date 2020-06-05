University student in custody in crossbow deaths of 3 relatives ‘intended to kill’

HYOGO (TR) – A male university student in custody over an attack with a crossbow in Takarazuka City on Thursday that left three relatives dead has told police that he was targeting them, reports TBS News (June 5).

“I intended to kill all of the members of my family,” 23-year-old Hideaki Nozu told the Takarazuka Police Station after his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Thursday morning, emergency personnel responding to a distress call arrived at the residence, located in the Akuranishi area, and confirmed Nozu’s grandmother, 75-year-old Yoshimi, and his mother, 47-year-old Mayumi, dead at the scene.

The suspect’s younger brother, 22-year-old Eiji, was rushed to a hospital. However, he was also later confirmed dead. His aunt, 49, is currently in a hospital receiving medical care.

All of the victims had been shot with bolts from a crossbow, police said.

Nozu was living at the residence with his grandmother and younger brother. Officers apprehended the suspect on a road near the residence.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.