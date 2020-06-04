University student in custody after crossbow attack leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt

HYOGO (TR) – A male university student is in custody after an attack with a crossbow at a residence in Takarazuka City on Thursday left two women dead and another two persons hurt, police said, the Kobe Shimbun (June 4).

At around 10:15 a.m., emergency services received a distress call about “what appears to be an arrow in the ear of a woman.”

Emergency personnel confirmed the two women — aged in their 70s and 40s — dead at the scene. The extent of the injuries to the other persons, who are receiving medical attention in a hospital, is not known.

Officers from the Takarazuka Police Station apprehended Hideaki Nozu, 23, on a road near the residence on suspicion of attempted murder. “I killed several family members,” Nozu was quoted by police.

The two women are believed to be relatives of Nozu. The other two victims are likely neighbors, police said.