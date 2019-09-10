 Press "Enter" to skip to content

University student accused of using fake bills to buy Rolex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 10, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student for allegedly passing fake currency to buy a used Rolex wristwatch, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 10).

In February, Takumi Saito, 22, allegedly passed 62 fake 10,000-yen notes to a man in his 50s at a library in Minato Ward in exchange for the high-end wristwatch.

“The bills I passed were genuine,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations. “I do not use fakes.”

According to police, the suspect and the buyer became acquainted via an online bulletin board site. After the transaction, the buyer realized the bills were fake when he arrived home.

Takumi Saito (Twitter)

That same day, 35 fake 10,000-yen notes were found inside an envelope on a road in Shinjuku Ward.

The bills in both cases had identical serial numbers, leading police to believe that they were produced on a color printer.

Police are now investigating whether the two cases are related.

