University student accused of molesting woman in Akishima

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student over the alleged molestation of a woman in Akishima City, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 2).

Last month, Takahiro Hattori, a 21-year-old third-year student, allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road and grabbed her chest.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Hattori admitted to the allegations. The suspect said, “I’ve done this other times.”

Hattori surfaced as a person of interest in the case for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are investigating whether Hattori was also behind several other known incidents in the same area.